Taraji P. Henson to host ‘New Jack Swing’ podcast series

Wondery and Universal Music Group announced Thursday that Henson will host “Jacked: The Rise of New Jack Swing.” The six-part series will premiere Nov. 17 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and the Wondery App.

The Oscar-nominated actor will also serve as a producer of the series, which is being dubbed as the “rise and eventual fall” of the New Jack Swing movement. The series will delve into the complex relationships between a group of teenagers from Harlem who created the musical sound.