'Tár,' 'Everything Everywhere' tie for LA critics' top award

National & World News
44 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Todd Field's symphonic backstage drama "Tár" and the existential comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once" tied for top honors with the Los Angeles Film Critics Association in awards announced Sunday.

The critics group opted to split its best film award between the two acclaimed films. "Tár," which was also chosen as best film by the New York Film Critics Circle, cleaned up in other categories as well. Field won for both directing and screenplay, and Cate Blanchett, who stars as an internationally renowned conductor, won best lead performance. The critics, who don't separate award by gender, also gave best lead performance to Bill Nighy for the "Ikiru" remake "Living."

"Everything Everywhere All at Once," the madcap metaverse movie from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also picked up an award for Ke Huy Quan, for supporting performer. The former child star added to his rapidly increasingly awards haul for his lauded comeback performance. The other supporting performer winner was Dolly de Leon from Ruben Östlund's class satire "Triangle of Sadness."

Other winners from LAFCA included Guillermo del Toro's “Pinocchio” for best animation; Jerzy Skolimowski's “EO” for best non-English language film; and Laura Poitras' “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” for best documentary.

The critics will hand out their awards at a gala on Jan. 14. The French filmmaker Claire Denis was previously announced as the recipient of the group's career achievement award. Last year, the LAFCA awarded Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Drive My Car" best film.

Credit: Allyson Riggs

