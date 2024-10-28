Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Tapestry, Capri file notice to appeal court decision blocking their $8.5 billion merger

Tapestry and Capri Holdings have filed their notice to jointly appeal the decision by a U.S. District judge to temporarily halt the merger between the makers of Coach and Michael Kors handbags, according to a court filing Monday
FILE - A chain of the Coach brand, owned by parent company Tapestry, is seen, May 3, 2019, at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

AP

AP

FILE - A chain of the Coach brand, owned by parent company Tapestry, is seen, May 3, 2019, at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File) (AP)
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings Ltd. have filed their notice to jointly appeal the decision by a U.S. District judge to temporarily halt the merger between the makers of Coach and Michael Kors handbags, according to a court filing Monday.

In her ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon noted that Tapestry and Capri are "close competitors" and that the merger would result in "the loss of head-to-head competition" and raise prices for shoppers.

The ruling came six months after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry's $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri, saying that the deal would eliminate direct competition between the fashion companies' brands in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena.

Tapestry has been on an acquisition binge for the past several years, and already owns Kate Spade New York, Stuart Weitzman and Coach. Capri owns the Versace, Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo brands.

The agency also said that the deal announced in August 2023 threatens to eliminate the incentive for the two companies to vie for employees and could depress employees' wages and workplace benefits. The combined Tapestry and Capri would employ roughly 33,000 people worldwide, the agency said.

Tapestry said in an emailed statement to The Associated Press on Thursday that the decision granting the FTC’s request for a preliminary injunction was “disappointing” and “incorrect on the law and the facts.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Starbucks reports weak quarterly results despite the arrival of Pumpkin Spice Latte...
Placeholder Image

AP

Stock market today: Wall Street closes mostly lower and ends a 6-week winning streak
Placeholder Image

AP

Coke's quarterly revenue and volumes fall but still beat expectations
Placeholder Image

AP

In a suburban Miami shopping center, Kmart's last 'Blue Light Specials' flicker
The Latest
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia to denounce the parliamentary election they say was...9m ago
'Bob's Burgers' actor sentenced to 1 year in prison for role in Capitol riot9m ago
Israel approves two bills that could halt UNRWA's aid delivery to Gaza. What does that...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

arvin.temkar@ajc.com

LIVE UPDATES
Trump meets with religious leaders ahead of rally in Atlanta. Early voting continues...5m ago
Georgia funeral home director arrested after 18 decomposing bodies found2h ago
Graveyard flowers cover this massive art piece on the Beltline