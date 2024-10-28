Tapestry, Capri file notice to appeal court decision blocking their $8.5 billion merger

NEW YORK (AP) — Tapestry Inc. and Capri Holdings Ltd. have filed their notice to jointly appeal the decision by a U.S. District judge to temporarily halt the merger between the makers of Coach and Michael Kors handbags, according to a court filing Monday.

In her ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge Jennifer Rochon noted that Tapestry and Capri are "close competitors" and that the merger would result in "the loss of head-to-head competition" and raise prices for shoppers.

The ruling came six months after the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Tapestry's $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri, saying that the deal would eliminate direct competition between the fashion companies' brands in the so-called affordable luxury handbag arena.