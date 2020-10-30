Tanzania's president poised to be declared election winner

But observers say Tanzania’s reputation for democratic ideals is crumbling, with Magufuli accused of severely stifling dissenting voices in his first five-year term. Opposition political gatherings were banned in 2016, the year after he took office. Media outlets have been targeted. Some candidates were arrested, blocked from campaigning or disqualified ahead of the vote.

Now some worry that the ruling party will use the super-majority in parliament to change the constitution to extend the two-term limit for the presidency. Some ruling party leaders have called for that change.

The fear of post-election violence lingers. The presidential candidate with the other main opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar was arrested Thursday for the second time this week, then released and told to report to police on Friday. Another ACT Wazalendo official in Zanzibar, Ismail Jussa, was badly beaten by soldiers and hospitalized, the party said.