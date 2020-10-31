Tanzania's opposition seeks new election, 'endless' protests

The joint statement Saturday by the CHADEMA and ACT Wazalendo parties comes hours after populist President John Magufuli was declared the winner of a second five-year term. The ruling party also secured nearly every seat in parliament, giving it the power to change the country's constitution.

“What happened on Oct. 28 was not an election but a butchering of democracy,” CHADEMA chair Freeman Mbowe told reporters, asserting that more than 20 people were killed during the vote. “We demand the election repeated with immediate effect and the dissolving of the national electoral commission.”