Tanzanian opposition: Colleagues face terror-related charges

The statement called on other countries to condemn the Tanzanian government for its “tyrannical behavior" and said protest efforts will continue.

The ACT Wazalendo and CHADEMA parties have accused Tanzania's ruling party of a “butchering of democracy” after the commission declared populist President John Magufuli the landslide winner of a second term. The ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party also won almost all parliament seats, enough to change the constitution.

Police had warned that stern measures would be taken against anyone who tried to take to the streets.

The opposition has alleged widespread irregularities before and during the vote in the East African nation that some observers say has taken a sharp turn away from democratic ideals in the past five years. Allegations include the rejection of thousands of election observers, a massive slowdown in internet and text-messaging services and deadly violence.

Few independent observers were allowed. In its latest critical statement Monday, the United States warned that Washington “in coordination with our partners will consider actions including visa restrictions, as appropriate, to hold accountable those found to be responsible for human rights abuses and interference in the election process.”

The U.S. statement added: “We remain deeply concerned by credible reports of significant and widespread voting irregularities, internet interruption, arrests, and violence by security forces both in mainland Tanzania and on Zanzibar.” It called on all sides to show restraint.

The national electoral commission in its announcement late Friday called all votes legitimate. Magufuli on Sunday noted “a few challenges” during the election but called it generally peaceful.

Magufuli also said this will be “my second and last term in office," notable because some ruling party officials have discussed changing the constitution of extending the presidency's term limits.

The ACT Wazalendo party has told its members not to go to police even if they are summoned, Mvula said: “They have not dared to.”