BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Biden to Honor Gladys Knight, Bruce Springsteen at White House
X

Tanzanian officials confirm 5 dead from Marburg disease

National & World News
1 hour ago
Tanzania’s health ministry has confirmed that five people have died and three others are being treated for the Ebola-like Marburg disease

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Tanzania’s health ministry on Tuesday confirmed that five people have died and three others are being treated for the Ebola-like Marburg disease.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the cases were identified in the western region of Kagera and the government had managed to control its spread to other regions.

Like Ebola, the Marburg virus originates in bats and spreads between people via close contact with the bodily fluids of infected people, or surfaces, like contaminated bed sheets. Without treatment, Marburg can be fatal in up to 88% of people.

Marburg outbreaks and individual cases have in the past been recorded in Angola, Congo, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda and Ghana, according to the World Health Organization.

Kenya and Uganda are on high alert due to the recent cases in Tanzania.

WHO representative Zabulon Yoti, who spoke during the Tanzania health ministry press briefing, praised the government for what he called its swift response and transparency.

The acting director of the African Union’s public health agency, Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, tweeted that Africa CDC would deploy immediately to strengthen response and limit the spread of the disease.

The rare virus was first identified in 1967 after it caused simultaneous outbreaks of disease in laboratories in Marburg, Germany, and Belgrade, Serbia. Seven people died who were exposed to the virus while conducting research on monkeys.

There are no authorized vaccines or drugs to treat Marburg, but rehydration treatment to alleviate symptoms can improve the chances of survival.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

GSP: Atlanta police lieutenant faces DUI charge, fled hospital after crash4h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘I just heard her scream’: Sister recalls horror when 11-year-old was shot in bed
5h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
3h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5
1h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5
1h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
22h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: 'I thought I had died'
8m ago
Jury rules against ex-Haitian mayor, orders $15M in damages
9m ago
Ukraine, Russia trade claims after blast rocks Crimean town
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
7h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top