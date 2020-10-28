Tanzania votes but 'widespread irregularities' are claimed

The East African nation has become a human rights crisis as diplomats, the United Nations and others say the government under Magufuli has severely stifled media, civil society and opposition voices. He also has been accused of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, declaring it defeated through prayer.

“We must continue to maintain peace,” the president said after voting, showing off his inked finger. Magufuli, nicknamed “the bulldozer,” has made his name in part by targeting corruption and strengthening one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies.

Opposition challenger Lissu urged people to go into the streets to protest if election results are announced Thursday without being counted properly. Whoever receives the most votes wins, with no second round. Counting began immediately after polls closed, and results are expected within three days.

The opposition faces a major challenge in trying to unseat the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi party, in power since independence in 1961, as 15 presidential candidates sought a win, splitting support. More than 29 million people registered to vote.

Internet services slowed on Wednesday. Few in foreign media received approval to report on the ground.

“Everyone has the duty to protect the legitimacy of this general election,” The Citizen newspaper said.

Deadly violence erupted ahead of the vote as Tanzania's other top opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. CHADEMA accused ruling party supporters of shooting dead two people at a rally Tuesday in a town in the northeast. The ruling party did not respond to requests for comment.

One voter in Zanzibar, Yahya Khamis, said it was doubtful the vote would be free or fair. “To our surprise we have been given only four ballot papers while we're required to vote for five candidates,” Khamis said.

Another voter Jokha Mohammed, noted that “we're very much secured today on our safety.” Police and military presence remained heavy.

Tanzania Elections Watch, a regional initiative of prominent personalities, has noted hate speech and intimidation of candidates and said the election will be flawed if held under current conditions.

In a statement Wednesday it warned that actions by security forces have created a “climate of fear," and it said it was “alarmed by the clampdown on communication channels, including suspension of bulk SMS services, reported blocking of social media sites, and slowing down of Internet communication.”

Residents lineup to cast their vote Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Dodoma, Tanzania, for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already deeply compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. (AP Photo)

The ruling party CCM presidential candidate Dr. John Magufuli casts his vote at Chamwino in Dodoma Wednesday. Oct. 28, 2020. The populist Magufuli, who made his name in part by targeting corruption, now seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa's most populous and fastest-growing economies. (AP Photo)

Presidential candidate for the ruling party CCM, Hussein Ali Mwinyi, casts his vote in Zanzibar Tanzania, Wednesday. Oct.28, 2020. Tanzania's other top opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. (AP Photo)

Presidential candidate for Alliance for Change and Transparency, Seif Sharif Hamad, casts his vote in Zanzibar Tanzania, Wednesday. Oct.28, 2020. Tanzania's other top opposition party, ACT Wazalendo, accused police of shooting dead nine people in the semi-autonomous region of Zanzibar. (AP Photo)

