Tampa Bay Rays withdraw from planned $1.3 billion ballpark in St. Petersburg, citing storms, delays

The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal’s cost
FILE - The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)

Credit: AP

FILE - The roof of the Tropicana Field is damaged the morning after Hurricane Milton hit the region, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson, File)
By CURT ANDERSON – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday withdrew from a $1.3 billion ballpark project, citing hurricanes and delays that likely will drive up the proposal's cost.

The team issued a statement by principal owner Stuart Sternberg saying that “a series of events” in October, which included severe damage to the existing Tropicana Field and financing delays, led to what he called “this difficult decision.”

“After careful deliberation, we have concluded we cannot move forward with the new ballpark and development project at this moment,” Sternberg said.

Displaced from the Trop in St. Petersburg, the Rays are set to play this season's home games across Tampa Bay at the New York Yankees' spring training home, 11,000-seat Steinbrenner Field. Meanwhile, repairs are envisioned to the Trop, including replacing its roof shredded by Hurricane Milton, that would have it ready for the 2026 season.

Under their current contract with the city of St. Petersburg, the Rays would play three more seasons at their existing ballpark after it is repaired. Beyond that, the team's future in the Tampa Bay area is uncertain. MLB and the Rays could evaluate attendance and fan interest during the team's season in Tampa at Steinbrenner Field as they consider alternate sites.

“The City of St. Petersburg is currently advancing plans to restore Tropicana Field for the 2026 season,” Sternberg said. “We are thankful for their efforts and are excited to return to our home field next spring.”

The proposed 30,000-seat stadium is a signature piece of a broader $6.5 billion revitalization project known as the Historic Gas Plant District, which refers to a predominantly Black neighborhood that was forced out by construction of the Trop and an interstate highway spur.

Supporters say the development would transform an 86-acre (34-hectare) tract in the city’s downtown, with plans for a Black history museum, affordable housing, entertainment venues, plus office and retail space — and the promise of thousands of jobs.

That broader project, counting on the Rays ballpark to be an anchor, is also in limbo with this decision.

