Tampa Bay Rays have a combined no-hitter after 6 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

5 minutes ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Tampa Bay's Drew Rasmussen and Tyler Alexander have a combined no-hitter through six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Rasmussen struck out two during two perfect innings as the opener. Alexander has allowed one baserunner, issuing a leadoff walk to Geraldo Perdomo in the fourth. The left-hander has five strikeouts.

Arizona's Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was thrown out by shortstop Taylor Walls on a first-inning grounder that was deflected by a diving Junior Caminero at third base.

Walls also made a nifty grab on a tough one-hopper by Randal Grichuk in the fifth.

The Rays lead 5-0.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

