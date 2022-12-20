BreakingNews
State regulators approve Georgia Power rate hike
ajc logo
X

Taliban say women banned from universities in Afghanistan

National & World News
Updated 30 minutes ago
The Taliban have banned women from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Women are banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesman said Tuesday, the latest edict cracking down on their rights and freedoms.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government.

Despite initially promising a more moderate rule and women's and minority rights, the Taliban have widely implemented their harsh interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

They have banned girls from middle school and high school, restricted women from most employment and ordered them to wear head-to-toe clothing in public. Women are also banned from parks and gyms.

A letter shared by the spokesman for the Ministry of Higher Education, Ziaullah Hashmi, tells private and public universities to implement the ban as soon as possible and to inform the ministry once the ban is in place.

Hashmi also tweeted the letter from his account and confirmed its contents in a message to The Associated Press.

The university ban comes weeks after Afghan girls took their high school graduation exams, even though they have been banned from classrooms since the Taliban took over the country last year.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

How Abrams’ campaign spending led to ‘incredibly bad’ cash crunch8h ago

Credit: TNS

Augusta National to invite LIV golfers to 2023 Masters
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal
13h ago

Credit: Special

Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
5h ago

Credit: Special

Clayton Sheriff’s Office fires employees after jail detainee dies
5h ago

Clayton Commission considering naming Victor Hill pick as interim sheriff
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Seth Wenig

Stocks rise, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets
9m ago
Spurred by regulators, 3M to phase out "forever chemicals"
12m ago
Rays to split spring training at Disney, Tropicana Field
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top