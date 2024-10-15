Nation & World News

Taliban-run media stops showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces

A Taliban official says official media have stopped showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces to comply with morality laws
This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This is a locator map for Afghanistan with its capital, Kabul. (AP Photo)
21 minutes ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban run-media have stopped showing images of living beings in some Afghan provinces to comply with morality laws, an official confirmed Tuesday.

In August, the country's Vice and Virtue Ministry published laws regulating aspects of everyday life like public transportation, shaving, the media and celebrations reflecting authorities' interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.

Article 17 bans the publication of images of living beings, sparking concerns about the consequences for Afghan media and press freedom.

A spokesman for the Vice and Virtue Ministry, Saif ul Islam Khyber, said government media in the provinces of Takhar, Maidan Wardak and Kandahar have been advised not to air or show images of anything with a soul — meaning people and animals.

Khyber told The Associated Press a day earlier that the ministry was responsible for implementing the morality laws.

He did not clarify if the rules affected all media, including foreign outlets, or only Afghan channels and websites.

Nor did he say how the laws would be enforced or if there was a deadline for compliance.

No other Muslim-majority country imposes similar restrictions, including Iran and Saudi Arabia. During their previous rule in the late 1990s, the Taliban banned most television, radio and newspapers altogether.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

UN-backed experts say Israel is destroying Gaza's health sector and both sides have...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

FBI arrests Afghan man who officials say planned Election Day attack in the US
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gunmen kill 21 miners in southwest Pakistan ahead of an Asian security summit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Activists risk their lives to rescue animals in areas of Lebanon hit by Israeli...
The Latest
Slovak government and South Korea's Hyundai Mobis sign a deal to build an electric car...41m ago
Biden admin to provide $750 million to North Carolina-based Wolfspeed for advanced...44m ago
Violence-hit Pakistan locks down the capital for an Asian security meeting53m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HBO

John Oliver marvels over Waffle House’s quirks, from music to orders
EXCLUSIVE
‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’: Georgia Election Board chair wants his GOP peers to...
Living in extended-stay hotels can lead to health problems for kids