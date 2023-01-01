ajc logo
X

Taliban: Kabul checkpoint bomb blast kills, wounds several

National & World News
56 minutes ago
A spokesman for the Taliban-led government says a bombing at a military airport checkpoint in the Afghan capital, Kabul, has killed and wounded several people

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded near a checkpoint at Kabul's military airport Sunday morning killing and wounding “several” people, a Taliban official said, the first deadly blast of 2023 in Afghanistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

The military airport is around 200 meters (219 yards) from the civilian airport and close to the Interior Ministry, itself the site of a suicide bombing last October that killed at least four people.

Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor said the blast left several people dead and wounded. He gave no exact figures or further information about the bombing, saying details of an investigation will be shared later.

Although Taliban security forces prevented photography and filming directly at the blast site, the checkpoint appeared damaged but intact. It is on Airport Road, which leads to high-security neighborhoods housing government ministries, foreign embassies and the presidential palace.

A spokesman for the Kabul police chief, Khalid Zadran, was not immediately available for comment.

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Credit: Ebrahim Noroozi

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia finally stops Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
13h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Testimony: Trump Jr. threatened to ‘tank’ Senate runoffs unless Ga. GOP backed his father
17h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
3h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons practice-squad member arrested after police chase
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Phil Mccarten

Singer Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters dies at age 74
8m ago
Pope marks New Year as Vatican prepares to mourn Benedict
18m ago
Stampede during New Year's event in Uganda kills at least 9
54m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
2h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
13h ago
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top