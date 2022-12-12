ajc logo
X

Taliban: Assailants attack hotel in Afghan capital Kabul

National & World News
By RAHIM FAIEZ, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A Taliban official says a hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan’s capital of Kabul was attacked and three of the assailants were killed

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A hotel catering to foreign visitors in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul was attacked Monday and three of the assailants were killed, a Taliban official said.

Two foreign residents were injured when they jumped out of windows to escape, said Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban government's spokesman. Residents reported explosions and gunfire and photos and video posted on social media showed smoke rising from the building.

The Emergency Hospital in Kabul said in a tweet that there was an explosion and gunfire near a hotel approximately a kilometer away. “So far, we have received 21 casualties — 3 were already dead on arrival.”

Khalid Zadran, the Taliban-appointed spokesman for the Kabul police chief, said the attack lasted several hours. He said a “clean-up” operation was ongoing.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province and a rival of Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban — has increased its attacks since the Taliban takeover of the country last year.

A resident of the Shar-e Naw neighborhood where the attack happened told The Associated Press that he heard explosions and then several gunshots. He spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals from Taliban officials.

Another resident in the Shar-e Naw neighborhood told the AP that a gun battle was still going on. He said he and his family were staying inside their home about three blocks away form the attack site. He also spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Taliban forces rushed to the area and blocked all roads leading to the site, said Zadran, the police chief spokesman.

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Bluestein/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, GOP planning to delay work for UGA football — again2h ago

Credit: Family photo

77-year-old grandmother found fatally stabbed in gated Buckhead home, SUV stolen
16h ago

AJC On Campus: Law school ranking ‘squabble’, UGA admission numbers
2h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together.’
3h ago

Warnock thanks his relieved church: ‘We stuck together.’
3h ago

Student power in Georgia: Young, engaged and determined to vote
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: Thomas Wells

Slain teen 'loved life,' mom says before killer's execution
12m ago
Richmond to remove its last public Confederate monument
14m ago
Thursday Night Thunder: SRX all-star series moves to ESPN
20m ago
Featured

Jim Ellis, founder of automotive group in Atlanta, dies at age 90. His son died in...
NASA Orion capsule safely blazes back from moon, aces test
14h ago
With suspect in custody, spotlight returns to 1988 bombing
16h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top