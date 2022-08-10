ajc logo
Takeaways: Johnson vs. Barnes in Wisconsin, narrow Squad win

Mandela Barnes speaks to supporters at The Cooperage after the Democratic Senate primary in Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Mandela Barnes speaks to supporters at The Cooperage after the Democratic Senate primary in Milwaukee, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

By BRIAN SLODYSKO, Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection this year, will take on Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes in a general election matchup that will help determine which party controls the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ron Johnson, the most vulnerable Republican senator up for reelection, will take on Wisconsin's Democratic lieutenant governor in November in one of this year's most closely watched Senate contests.

Meanwhile, a member of the Squad of progressive lawmakers survived a tough primary challenge from a Democratic rival running on a pro-police platform, while voters in Vermont are poised to send a woman to Congress for the first time in the state's 231-year history.

Takeaways from election results Tuesday night:

SQUAD VICTORY

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s detractors spent heavily to oust the divisive lawmaker and member of the progressive Squad.

They failed. Again.

Omar narrowly defeated her centrist challenger, former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don Samuels, all but guaranteeing her victory in November in an overwhelmingly Democratic district centered around Minneapolis. It was the second time a well-financed group had mobilized unsuccessfully against her.

Almost since her arrival in Congress, Omar has been a lightning rod for bipartisan criticism. First, she drew condemnation after suggesting in 2019 that Israel’s supporters were pushing U.S. lawmakers to take a pledge of “allegiance to a foreign country” and claiming congressional support for Israel was “all about the Benjamins, baby,” which many saw as an antisemitic trope about Jews buying influence.

That drew a $2.5 million negative advertising blitz, which was financed by the pro-Israel lobby, attacking her ahead of the 2020 election.

This year, pro-police groups as well as a mysterious super PAC spent over $750,000 criticizing Omar and backing Samuels. His north Minneapolis base suffers from more violent crime than other parts of the city, and he helped organize a campaign to stop sharp cuts in police funding pushed by progressive activists, including Omar, following the killing of George Floyd by police.

Other members of the Squad — Reps. Cori Bush of Missouri and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan — had easier victories last week.

TOUGH FIGHT IN WISCONSIN SENATE RACE

If you take his word for it, Johnson shouldn't be running. The Wisconsin Republican had pledged to step down after two terms, only to reverse himself this year.

Now, after coasting to victory in his primary Tuesday, Johnson's reward will be a hard-fought campaign against Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes that could determine the balance of power in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate. It's also certain to saturate the airwaves as millions of political advertising dollars flood the state.

It will be the first time Johnson won’t be running against former Sen. Russ Feingold, the Democrat he ousted from office and defeated again six years later. He's also the only Republican senator up for reelection in a state Joe Biden won in 2020.

The matchup offers a study in contrasts. Johnson, 67, is a multimillionaire businessman whose father was a corporate treasurer. At 35, Barnes is close to half his age and the product of a working-class Milwaukee family. He would be the first Black senator from Wisconsin if elected.

Johnson has the former president's backing. He has also been a major ally.

After the 2020 election, an aide to Johnson told then-Vice President Mike Pence's staff in a text message that he wanted to hand-deliver to Pence fake elector votes from his state and neighboring Michigan. Pence's staff rebuffed their request.

Johnson met with Wisconsin lawmakers in 2021 and talked about dismantling the state’s bipartisan elections commission and having the GOP-controlled Legislature take over presidential and federal elections.

VERMONT'S GLASS CEILING

Vermont has been represented in Congress by white men ever since it became the 14th state to join the union in 1791.

That's poised to change after state Senate leader Becca Balint advanced from Tuesday's Democratic primary to face Republican Liam Madden in a general election contest that will determine who will be Vermont's next representative in the U.S. House.

Vermont is a liberal-leaning state and a Republican last won the seat in 1988, making Balint the overwhelming favorite in November. If she wins, Balint will not only be the first woman to represent Vermont in Congress, but the first openly gay person, too.

It may seem unusual that such a liberal-leaning state has not elected a woman to Congress. But there hasn’t been much opportunity. As the second-least populated state, Vermont gets to send only one representative to the U.S. House.

Current Democratic Rep. Peter Welch has held the seat for the past 15 years, giving it up to run for the Senate. Current U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders had it the 15 years before that. And Republican Jim Jeffords also held the seat for 15 years before he was elected to the Senate.

Although the pace of turnover has moved at glacier speed, there is an upside for Balint: The seat offers a reliable springboard to the U.S. Senate. Sanders' term is up in 2024. So far, the 80-year-old has not said whether he intends to run again.

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint delivers a victory speech to her supporters gathered at the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after being declared the winner in Vermont's Congressional Democratic primary. Balint will face off against a Republican challenger in the November election. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: Kristopher Radder

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint delivers a victory speech to her supporters gathered at the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after being declared the winner in Vermont's Congressional Democratic primary. Balint will face off against a Republican challenger in the November election. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: Kristopher Radder

Vermont Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint delivers a victory speech to her supporters gathered at the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, after being declared the winner in Vermont's Congressional Democratic primary. Balint will face off against a Republican challenger in the November election. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

Credit: Kristopher Radder

Credit: Kristopher Radder

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022. Opponents of Johnson's challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, dropped out ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, making him the clear favorite to win and face Johnson in November 2022. (Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Bonnie Cash

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022. Opponents of Johnson's challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, dropped out ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, making him the clear favorite to win and face Johnson in November 2022. (Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Bonnie Cash

FILE - Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., speaks during a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing in Washington, April 26, 2022. Opponents of Johnson's challenger, Wisconsin Lt. Gov. and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, dropped out ahead of the primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, making him the clear favorite to win and face Johnson in November 2022. (Bonnie Cash/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: Bonnie Cash

Credit: Bonnie Cash

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar waves to passersby for support during a voter engagement event on the corner of Broadway and Central Avenues in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Omar faces a primary challenge from former city council member Don Samuels. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Flores

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar waves to passersby for support during a voter engagement event on the corner of Broadway and Central Avenues in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Omar faces a primary challenge from former city council member Don Samuels. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Flores

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar waves to passersby for support during a voter engagement event on the corner of Broadway and Central Avenues in Minneapolis, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Omar faces a primary challenge from former city council member Don Samuels. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Credit: Elizabeth Flores

