Takeaways: Civil rights, Trump close out Jackson hearing

Some takeaways from Day Four of the weeklong hearing:

REVIEWING THE RECORD

“Outstanding, excellent, superior, superb.”

The ABA committee gave Jackson the same highest rating that has been bestowed on most recent Supreme Court nominees, with the exception of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The committee's chair, Ann Claire Williams, testified on the review of some 250-legal professionals on Jackson’s record. Asked how Jackson’s integrity was viewed, Williams said: “Those are the comments.”

Republican senators are focusing on a narrow slice of the judge's work, the child pornography cases that Jackson herself has said are among "the most difficult" of her career — some of which still give her nightmares.

Much the way senators opposed to the first Black nominee to the court, Thurgood Marshall, a half-century ago portrayed the storied civil rights lawyer as soft on crime in his work defending Black people, Republicans have spotlighted Jackson's sentencings in criminal cases, they show too much "empathy" for defendants.

A witness for the Republican side, Attorney General Steven T. Marshall of Alabama, said he believes Jackson shows more deference to criminals appearing in her courtroom than she does victims. He said her views of law enforcement reforms are “outside the mainstream.”

Republicans are trying to link Jackson to the left-leaning “defund the police” movements, but it's unclear if the approach is working. The judge has backing from the nation's largest law enforcement organization, the Fraternal Order of Police, and she has spoken emotionally about her brother and uncle who worked as police officers.

___

TRUMP'S INFLUENCE HOVERS

Donald Trump is gone from the White House, but his influence over Republicans endures.

One witness called by Republicans was Alessandra Serano, the chief legal officer of Operation Underground Railroad, a Utah based anti-trafficking nonprofit group. It is under criminal investigation in the state for exaggerating its role in law enforcement arrests involving child predators, in order to fundraise.

The organization has become popular online and found success raising money off of conspiracy theories that have are popular among suburban mothers and groups that arose out of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which casts Trump as a hero fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibals operating a child sex trafficking ring.

As Republicans focus on Jackson's rulings in the child pornography cases, they are tapping into this strain of the GOP and its popularity among backers of the former president, drumming up voter interest before the November elections that will determine control of Congress.

From retirement in Florida, Trump has insisted, falsely, that he won the 2020 election, a belief shared by many Republicans, despite dozens of court cases and independent reviews that have rejected GOP claims of a rigged election. Trump is considering another run for president in 2024.

At one point Thursday, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., tried to air some of these points. He asked Alabama's Marshall whether Biden was the “duly elected president” of the United States.

Marshall replied that Biden was the president.

Pressed if the witness was purposefully omitting the words “duly elected,” Marshall simply reiterated: "I’m answering the question. He is the president of the United States."

Alabama, with Marshall, was among other states joining in a lawsuit challenging the results of the 2020 election.

___

THE NEXT CIVIL RIGHTS ERA

The Senate hearings have been filled each day with some of the leading civil rights leaders celebrating, as Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., put it, the "joy" of reaching this milestone in American history.

Testifying Thursday, the chairwoman of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Joyce Beatty, said Booker “spoke not only to Black America, but to America.”

Beatty, D-Ohio, put Jackson's moment alongside those of civil rights icon Rosa Parks and other Americans and urged senators to consider what the judge's confirmation to the high court would mean for the country.

“We are no longer looking at 50-65 years ago,” she said, of the past era of civil rights battles, “but yet we’re still fighting.”

___

COUNTING THE VOTES

Senators no longer need bipartisan cooperation to confirm judicial nominees, after rules changes that allow a simple 51-vote majority for the lifetime appointment to the court.

With Jackson's nomination almost assured by Democrats, who hold a slim majority in the 50-50 chamber with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break a tie, Republicans unable to stop the judge's confirmation at least want sow doubt in the outcome.

Republican Sens. Josh Hawley of Missouri, Ted Cruz of Texas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have led the charge, quizzing the federal judge about her views on issues of race and crime, amplifying election-year grievances and a backlash over changing culture.

Jackson is the first federal public defender to be nominated to the Supreme Court and her efforts representing those accused of crimes, alongside her work as a federal judge, have provided a lengthy record of difficult cases for senators to review.

Jackson has presented herself a judge who relies on method, not judicial philosophy, to remain neutral as she works to “stay in my lane.”

If confirmed, Jackson would also become the sixth female justice in the court's history and the fourth among the nine members of the current court.

___

Associated Press writers Colleen Long and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Caption Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, left, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 24, 2022. With Marshall are Dean of the University of Virginia School of Law Risa Goluboff, center, and Jennifer Mascott. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Caption Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson gets a kiss from her husband Dr. Patrick Jackson, at the conclusion of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh) Credit: Susan Walsh

Caption Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., hugs Dr. Patrick Jackson, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson's husband, at the conclusion of Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Credit: Alex Brandon