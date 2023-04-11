Taiwan's Tsai says China not being 'responsible' with drills

In recent years, China has been increasing its military presence in the Taiwan Strait, with warplanes being sent on a near-daily basis and military drills being conducted in the waters and skies near Taiwan.

Last August, after then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan, China conducted missiles strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan, while also sending warships and war planes over the median line of the Taiwan Strait. It also fired missiles over the island itself which landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, in a significant escalation.

The exercises this time have focused more on air strength, with Taiwan reporting more than 200 flights by Chinese warplanes. On Monday alone, Taiwan's defense ministry tracked 91 flights by Chinese warplanes.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, citing the PLA, said the exercises simulated sealing off the island and striking important targets in waves.

Tsai also urged the public to not believe any disinformation about Taiwan's defenses, saying the military was fulfilling its duties and the public should encourage the forces. “Our nation's soldiers and national security team will continue to stand fast at their posts to defend our country," she said.

As of Tuesday morning, Taiwan's defense ministry said eight Chinese navy vessels were still in the waters surrounding the island.

