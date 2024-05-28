BreakingNews
Travelers returning from Memorial Day trips fill Hartsfield-Jackson
Taiwan's legislature passes changes seen as favoring China, reducing president's power

Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature has passed changes that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island’s president
Supporters for both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate at the legislative chamber building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters for both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate at the legislative chamber building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s opposition-controlled legislature passed changes on Tuesday that are seen as favoring China and diminishing the power of the island's president.

The changes pushed by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies give the body greater power to control budgets, including defense spending that the party has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. They took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s de facto independence from China.

Thousands of people gathered outside the legislature to protest the changes. The legislative chamber was festooned with banners promoting both sides in the dispute, while arguments on the floor broke into shouting and pushing matches.

DPP legislators accused deputies from the KMT and the minority Taiwan People’s Party of undermining Taiwan’s democracy by expanding the legislature's oversight of the executive branch.

China sends planes and ships near Taiwan on a daily basis in a campaign aimed at wearing down Taiwanese opposition to unification and at deteriorating its defenses, which are strongly backed by the U.S., despite a lack of formal diplomatic ties.

Supporters for both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate at the legislative chamber building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters for both ruling and opposition parties demonstrate at the legislative chamber building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Supporters of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gather in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A supporter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) holds a slogan reading, ''I despise the Blue, white and black Box,'' and, ''Rogue Behavior. Disgraced Legislator,'' in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

A supporter of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) holds a slogan in front of the legislative building in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, May 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Protesters against controversial bills that aim to expand parliament's oversight of government gather outside the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Taiwan's Parliament resumed sessions on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a set of bills that includes controversial legislation that aims to expand Parliament's oversight of the government. (AP Photo/Taijing Wu)

Protesters against controversial bills that aim to expand parliament's oversight of government gather outside the Parliament in Taipei, Taiwan on Tuesday, May 28, 2024. Taiwan's Parliament resumed sessions on Tuesday to discuss and vote on a set of bills that includes controversial legislation that aims to expand Parliament's oversight of the government. (AP Photo/Taijing Wu)

