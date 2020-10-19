Taiwanese staffer injured in clash with Chinese side in Fiji

The confrontation erupted when the Taiwanese tried to stop Chinese diplomats from taking photos of guests at the Oct. 8 event, said a ministry spokeswoman, Joanne Ou, in a written statement. She said a Taiwanese employee was taken to a hospital with a head wound while police took away the Chinese diplomats.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemns the Chinese embassy in Fiji's staff‘s actions which severely violates rule of law and norms of civilized behavior,” said Ou. She said Taiwan made a formal protest to the Fiji government.