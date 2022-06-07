ajc logo
X

Taiwanese F-16 fighter makes emergency landing in Hawaii

National & World News
By LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press
43 minutes ago
U.S. officials say a Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Taiwanese F-16 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Hawaii on Monday afternoon, and the U.S. Air Force pilot who was flying the aircraft was taken to the hospital for treatment, U.S. officials said Tuesday.

According to officials, the aircraft appeared to have problems with its landing gear and the pilot declared an in-flight emergency and landed. A netting barrier was used to slow and stop the plane, and the nose gear collapsed after contact with the net, officials said.

The pilot was not identified and was not seriously injured, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details prior to the completion of the investigation.

The U.S. routinely sells F-16s to Taiwan. It was unclear if the U.S. military pilot was testing the aircraft or preparing to deliver it to Taiwan.

The U.S. has programs to retrofit and upgrade older models of the F-16 for Taiwan, as well as plans to deliver new models of the aircraft. It wasn't clear if the fighter jet was new or an older version.

Editors' Picks
DA seeking death penalty in Cobb country club slayings24m ago
Beer connoisseurs flock to Atlanta’s Upper Westside
8h ago
Fugitive Georgia investment adviser ordered to pay $12 million
8h ago
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
6h ago
In Vinings, partial hand recount confirms cityhood results
6h ago
DeKalb finds 1,400 maintenance needs at high schools
4h ago
The Latest
Son of Buffalo victim pushes Congress: 'What are you doing?'
7m ago
Feds: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
12m ago
McConaughey calls for gun control action at White House
17m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top