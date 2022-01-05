Taiwan pledges to invest in Lithuania amid Chinese pressure

“There are more than 120 sea containers — at least 1.5 million-euro worth — blocked by Beijing. We’re ready to take all of those and help Lithuanian companies,” Huang said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian has called it “false news” that Beijing has blocked Lithuanian imports or pressured multinational companies that do business with the EU country.

“If there’s a problem with any products’ export to China, the enterprises concerned can report it to the Chinese authorities through normal channels. The individuals in the EU should respect facts and stop making irresponsible remarks,” Zhao said late last month.

He added that Lithuania “seriously damaged the political basis of our diplomatic relations” and that he has “heard that some Chinese enterprises no longer see Lithuania as a trustworthy partner.”

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Tuesday that using the Taiwan name for the mission was a mistake and expressed regret that the step was not coordinated with him. He didn’t, however, say he disapproved of the actual opening of the Taiwanese mission in Lithuania.

Taiwan Deputy Foreign Minister Harry Tseng defended the decision by Lithuanian politicians.

“There is a significance in the name. Taipei only represents a city, a capital. Taiwan has a more clear definition. There is no violation of any laws calling our country Taiwan,” he said.

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte on Tuesday discussed the tense situation with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who later in a tweet pledged the EU's support to the Baltic country of 2.8 million in "current trade irritants with China."

Associated Press writer Jari Tanner in Helsinki, Finland, contributed.