Taiwan hospital fire leaves at least 8 dead as typhoon batters island's south

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A fire at a hospital in southern Taiwan killed at least eight people on Thursday morning as the island was being battered by a typhoon.

The fire occurred in Piingtung county, which has been hit hard by Typhoon Krathon, which made landfall in the afternoon with torrential rains and heavy winds and has brought parts of the island to a standstill.

The deaths were attributed to smoke that arose from a source still under investigation. Dozens of other patients were evacuated and moved to shelters nearby.