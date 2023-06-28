BreakingNews
WATCH | Portion of Ponce de Leon Avenue, one of ATL's popular streets, built on landfill
X

Taika Waititi’s soccer pic ‘Next Goal Wins’ set for Toronto Film Festival premiere

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “Next Goal Wins” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday

Taika Waititi's soccer comedy " Next Goal Wins " will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday.

The Searchlight Pictures film is based on a true story and stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch-American soccer coach assigned to help the struggling American Samoa national team in its quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The team at that point was best known for suffering the worst loss in international football history — a 31 to 0 game against Australia in 2001.

Waititi and co-writer Iain Morris based the film off of a 2014 British documentary of the same name, from Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, which chronicled the comeback attempt. The new film also stars Oscar Kightley, Kaimana, Will Arnett and Elisabeth Moss.

“Next Goal Wins” is the first major Hollywood film this year to stake its claim on the busy fall film festival season, where many studios debut awards hopefuls. Waititi’s last film to premiere at Toronto, “Jojo Rabbit,” went on to win the best screenplay award at the Oscars. TIFF's 48th edition runs from Sept. 7 to Sept. 17.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Taika back to the festival and share his audacious take on the most popular sport in the world,” said TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey in a statement. “’Next Goal Wins’ is perfect for TIFF fans of the beautiful game looking for their football fix until the 2024 World Cup arrives.”

Searchlight Pictures will release “Next Goal Wins” in theaters on Nov. 17.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of MARTA

MARTA proposes route for new Clayton County rapid bus line3h ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Starbucks workers in Atlanta serve up one-shift strike
58m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Alleged wrong-way driver arrested, charged in deadly Ga. 400 crash
57m ago

Credit: AP

Delta jet lands without nose gear down; emergency slide deployed
1h ago

Credit: AP

Delta jet lands without nose gear down; emergency slide deployed
1h ago

Credit: courtesy of family

Who was George Heery Jr., the businessman killed in Sunday's severe storms?
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

1,145 people remain evacuated as crews dig containment line around Arizona brush fire
8m ago
Former Connecticut Gov. Lowell P. Weicker Jr., maverick senator during Watergate, dies at...
15m ago
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick defends Microsoft's planned takeover of game-maker...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: custom

Where to watch Fourth of July fireworks in and around Atlanta
4h ago
People are catching malaria in Florida. What Georgians should know
8h ago
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top