Tadej Pogacar wins Tour de France for the 3rd time and in style with a victory at time trial

Tadej Pogacar has won the Tour de France for the third time
Tours de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France, Sunday, July 21, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Tours de France winner Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar celebrates after the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, Pool)
NICE, France (AP) — Tadej Pogacar won the Tour de France for the third time and celebrated in style with a victory in Sunday's final stage — a time trial ending in Nice.

The 25-year-old Slovenian rider became the first cyclist to secure the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France in the same year since the late Marco Pantani in 1998.

Two-time defending champion Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark was second overall. He also finished the 21st and final stage in second place.

Pogacar won the 34-kilometer (21-mile) time trial on the French Riviera's roads from Monaco to Nice in 45 minutes, 24 seconds. Vingegaard was 1 minute, 3 seconds behind him and Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel 1:14 back in third spot.

In the overall standings, Vingegaard finished 6:17 behind Pogacar and Evenepoel was third overall, 9:18 behind Pogacar — whose other Tour wins came in 2020 and 2021.

The race did not finish in Paris as it usually does because of the Olympic Games.

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, rides during the twenty-first stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 33.7 kilometers (20.9 miles) with start in Monaco and finish in Nice, France, Sunday, July 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

