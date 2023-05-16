'Taco Tuesday' trademark tiff flares anew between fast food competitors

The chain's relatively small size hasn't discouraged big-time enforcement of "Taco Tuesday" as trademark, which dates to the 1980s. In 2019, the company sent a letter to a brewery just five blocks from its corporate headquarters, warning it to stop using "Taco Tuesday" to promote a taco truck parked outside on Tuesdays.

Actively defending a trademark is key to maintaining claim to it, and the letter was just one example of Taco John's telling restaurants far and wide that nobody else may use “Taco Tuesday.”

Taco John's responded to Taco Bell's filing by announcing a new two-week Taco Tuesday promotion, with a large side of riposte.

“I’d like to thank our worthy competitors at Taco Bell for reminding everyone that Taco Tuesday is best celebrated at Taco John’s,” CEO Jim Creel said in an emailed statement. “We love celebrating Taco Tuesday with taco lovers everywhere, and we even want to offer a special invitation to fans of Taco Bell to liberate themselves by coming by to see how flavorful and bold tacos can be at Taco John’s all month long.”

Yet “Taco Tuesday" has such widespread use and recognition these days — as a generic way of promoting tacos on a specific day of the week — that Taco John's still can't claim exclusive ownership, Taco Bell claims in its filing.

“'Taco Tuesday' is a common phrase. Nobody should have exclusive rights in a common phrase. Can you imagine if we weren’t allowed to say ‘what’s up’ or ‘brunch?’ Chaos," reads Taco Bell's document, written with a dollop of spicy marketing language.

The filing is one of two from Taco Bell involving “Taco Tuesday." One contests Taco John's claim to “Taco Tuesday” in 49 states along with a similar filing that contests a New Jersey restaurant and bar's claim to “Taco Tuesday” in that state. Both Taco John's and Gregory's Restaurant and Bar in Somers Point, New Jersey, have been using “Taco Tuesday” for over 40 years.

The Patent and Trademark Office may already hinted about the future of "Taco Tuesday" with its ruling on the request by NBA star James. The office turned him down, saying the phrase was a "commonplace term" that couldn't be trademarked.