T-wolves' Edwards fined $40K by NBA for homophobic remark

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is shown at an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Denver. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, for homophobic comments he made on social media.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

FILE - Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards is shown at an NBA basketball game Friday, April 1, 2022, in Denver. Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, for homophobic comments he made on social media.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

2 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $40,000 by the NBA for homophobic comments he made on social media

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Tuesday for homophobic comments he made on social media.

The league announced the punishment for Edwards' use of "offensive and derogatory language" in a since-deleted Instagram video he later apologized for.

Edwards recorded a group of men on a sidewalk from a vehicle he was inside and could be heard in making a disparaging, profane comment about what he assumed to be their sexual orientation. He posted an apology on Twitter soon after, and the Timberwolves issued a statement reprimanding their young star

“What I said was immature, hurtful, and disrespectful, and I’m incredibly sorry. It’s unacceptable for me or anyone to use that language in such a hurtful way,” Edwards tweeted last week. “There’s no excuse for it, at all. I was raised better than that!”

Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, Rajon Rondo and Kobe Bryant are among the NBA players who’ve been disciplined by the league in the past for anti-gay language.

The first overall pick in the 2020 draft, Edwards was Minnesota's second-leading scorer last season with an average of 21.3 points per game that ranked 19th in the league. His average of 1.5 steals per game was 13th in the NBA.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

