Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Syria's new foreign minister appears at the UN in his first US visit

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani has raised his country’s new flag at the United Nations headquarters in New York and attended a U.N. Security Council briefing
Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani holds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani holds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)
By ABBY SEWELL and FARNOUSH AMIRI – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani raised his country's new flag on Friday at the United Nations, where he is attending a U.N. Security Council briefing, the first public appearance by a high-ranking Syrian government official in the United States since the fall of President Bashar Assad in a lightning rebel offensive in December.

The three-starred flag previously used by opposition groups has replaced the two-starred flag of the Assad era as the country's official emblem.

The new authorities in Damascus have been courting Washington in hopes of receiving relief from harsh sanctions that were imposed by the U.S. and its allies in the wake of Assad's brutal crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011 that spiraled into a civil war.

A delegation of Syrian officials traveled to the United States this week to attend World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings in Washington and U.N. meetings in New York. It was unclear if Trump administration officials would meet with al-Shibani during the visit.

“We are open to the international community and look forward to being treated the same way,” al-Shibani said, as reported by state-run news agency SANA. “With the removal of the reason for the sanctions, they must be lifted.”

President Donald Trump's administration has yet to officially recognize the current Syrian government of Ahmad al-Sharaa, an Islamist former insurgent who led the offensive that toppled Assad. The Republican administration has also left the Assad-era sanctions in place, although it has provided temporary relief to some restrictions. The militant group that al-Sharaa led, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, remains a U.S.-designated terrorist organization.

Two Republican members of the U.S. Congress, Reps. Marlin Stutzman of Indiana and Cory Mills of Florida, arrived in Damascus last week on an unofficial visit organized by a Syrian-American nonprofit group and met with al-Sharaa and other government officials.

Mills told The Associated Press before meeting with al-Sharaa that “ultimately, it’s going to be the president’s decision” to lift sanctions or not, although he said that “Congress can advise.”

Mills later told Bloomberg News that he had discussed the U.S. conditions for sanctions relief with al-Sharaa, including ensuring the destruction of chemical weapons left over from the Assad era, coordinating on counterterrorism, making a plan to deal with foreign militants who fought alongside the armed opposition to Assad, and providing assurances to Israel that Syria wouldn't pose a threat.

He also said that al-Sharaa had said that Syria could normalize relations with Israel “under the right conditions,” without specifying what those conditions are.

Other Western countries have warmed up to the new Syrian authorities more quickly. The U.K. government on Thursday lifted sanctions against a dozen Syrian entities, including government departments and media outlets, and the European Union has begun to roll back its sanctions.

___

Sewell reported from Beirut.

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani unfolds the Syrian Flag during a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Syrian Flag is raised during a ceremony where it was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani attends a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather before Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani arrives to attend a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani sands next to Middle East ambassadors as they attend a ceremony where the Syrian flag was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

The Syrian Flag is raised during a ceremony where it was added to the 100 flags flying in line at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani attends a Security Council meeting on the Situation of the Middle East at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Syria's Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shibani attends a Security Council meeting at United Nations Headquarters on Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Kena Betancur)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani speaks during Iraq's banking sector reform conference in Babylon Hotel, Baghdad, Iraq, on April 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban, File)

Credit: AP

Baghdad invites new Syrian president to a summit, sparking political division in Iraq

Baghdad invites new Syrian president to a summit, sparking political division in Iraq

Israeli strike in Gaza kills 23 as Arab mediators seek long-term truce

The Latest

In this photo released by Iranian Foreign Ministry, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, steps out from his plane as he arrives at Muscat, Oman, Friday, April 25, 2025, a day prior to negotiations with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. (Iranian Foreign Ministry via AP)

Credit: AP

Negotiations between Iran and the US over Tehran's nuclear program return to secluded Oman

8m ago

Ex-US Rep. George Santos faces sentencing for fraud after duping donors and voters

8m ago

Cameron Mackintosh, one of the last great theater impresarios, has plans for stages everywhere

12m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.