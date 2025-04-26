Syria's Kurds call for a democratic state that protects their ethnic rights

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Representatives of Kurdish groups in Syria called Saturday for a democratic state that gives the country's Kurds their ethnic rights after the fall of Bashar Assad.

Some 400 people representing Syria's main Kurdish groups met in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli to unify their positions a month after Syria's new rulers signed a breakthrough deal with Kurdish-led authorities in the northeast.

Kurds in Syria were marginalized during the 54-year Assad family rule, with many denied citizenship and wrongly described as Arabs. Since the fall of Bashar Assad in early December, Syria’s Kurds have been trying to keep the cultural gains they made in the northeast enclave they carved out during the country’s civil war.