Syrian group claims capture of Italian drug trafficker

The circumstances surrounding the arrest of Bruno Carbone, who is tied to the Camorra crime syndicate based in Naples, remained unclear. Carbone, 45, has been a fugitive since his 2003 conviction in absentia for drug trafficking and participation in a criminal organization. He was sentenced to 20 years in jail.

Europol identified him as the contact person to procure large quantities of cocaine for the Camorra, mainly from Spain, and said he was active in two criminal organizations involved in drug-trafficking.