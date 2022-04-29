Switzerland's top lawyer seeks tools to curb financial crime

“This week, I was in parliament and told them, ‘You know what you are doing? You can condemn (convict) a bank -- a global working bank -- and the maximum fine is five million? It’s ridiculous’,” said Blaettler, 62. “That’s a third of the pay of a manager.”

Speaking in English, Blaettler said he'd like the legal means afforded to counterparts in countries like the U.S. and Britain to spell out to corporations that “‘if ever you want to continue your activity, this is the fine, and these are the rules for the coming ten years’.”

“We do not have this possibility, and to convince parliament will be a hard job.”

Blaettler also alluded to what anti-corruption groups have decried as an abortive effort in parliament last year to tighten the rules governing the activities of “third parties” like lawyers who set up and administer huge funds in Switzerland, largely outside of any strict legal boundaries.

“Reputation means business," said Blaettler. “And this country wants to make (do) business, but we want to make to be sure that the business is correct ... (and) plays by the rules.”

“But give us also the instruments which give us the possibility to combat those who won’t play by the rules,” he said.