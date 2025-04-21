Nation & World News
Switzerland's Hug gets 8th Boston Marathon wheelchair win, American Scaroni a 2nd in milestone year

Marcel Hug of Switzerland blitzed to the front of the field to win his eighth Boston Marathon wheelchair title, claiming the victory in the 129th edition of the race in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 34 seconds
Susannah Scaroni, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Susannah Scaroni, of the United States, breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Marcel Hug of Switzerland blitzed to the front of the field to win his eighth Boston Marathon wheelchair title, claiming the victory Monday in the 129th edition of the race in 1 hour, 21 minutes, 34 seconds.

The 39-year-old Hug crossed the finish line in downtown Boston to claim his fifth consecutive win in the race on the 50th anniversary of the first official wheelchair finisher in Boston. Daniel Romanchuk of the United States was second in 1:25:58, followed by Jetze Plat of the Netherlands in 1:30:16.

Hug and Romanchuk broke from the field and stayed tight for about six miles. But Hug opened about a three-minute lead at the halfway mark and began to widen his advantage.

In the women’s race, Susannah Scaroni of the United States won her second Boston title, finishing in 1:35:20. Swiss athletes took the next two spots with Cathering Debrunner second in 1:37:26 and Manuela Schar third in 1:39:18.

Scaroni earned her first Boston title in 2023 but wasn’t able to defend it last year because of injury. This time she was dominant late, opening up a 40-second lead 18 miles in, breaking away from Debrunner.

The races came on a clear morning with start temperatures in the low 50s. It made for a much less eventful day for Hug, who last year recovered from a crash in the latter part of the race on his way to victory.

Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, breaks the tape to win the men's wheelchair division during the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Four-time Boston Marathon winner Bill Rodgers and wheelchair athlete pioneer Bob Hall greet race volunteers at the start of the Boston Marathon Monday April 21, 2025. They are the grand marshals of the 129th Boston Marathon. (AP Photo/ Jennifer McDermott)

An actor portraying Paul Revere tries to pull his horse, which refused to advance over the line, during a ceremony for the Patriot's Day holiday at the finish prior to the Boston Marathon, Monday, April 21, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Pope Francis appears on the central lodge of St. Peter's Basilica to bestow the Urbi et Orbi (Latin for to the city and to the world) blessing at the end of the Easter mass presided over by Cardinal Angelo Comastri in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican Sunday, April 20, 2025.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Thousands attend Easter sunrise service atop Stone Mountain on Sunday, April 20, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

