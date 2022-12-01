ajc logo
X

Switzerland says it knows of $48.5 billion in Russian assets

National & World News
2 hours ago
Swiss authorities say they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities said Thursday that they have been notified of 46.1 billion francs ($48.5 billion) in assets held by Russian nationals and entities in the Alpine country since sanctions were introduced earlier this year.

Switzerland, which isn't a European Union member but has close relations with the 27-member bloc, applied EU sanctions against Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February.

Among the measures, it has been forbidden since shortly after the war began to accept deposits of more than 100,000 francs from Russian citizens or entities — companies or organizations. Existing deposits above that level had to be reported to Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs by early June.

The secretariat said that 123 people or entities in Switzerland reported 7,548 “business relationships” with a total value of 46.1 billion francs. A further 294 “business relationships” with Russia's close ally, Belarus, were worth 400 million francs.

People who are citizens of Switzerland or a country in the European Economic Area, or who hold a temporary or permanent residence permit from one of those countries, are exempt both from the ban on new deposits and the reporting requirement. Deposits under 100,000 francs also don't have to be reported.

The secretariat stressed that “the level of reported deposits ... can therefore not be equated with the total amount of funds of Russian origin held in Switzerland.”

The total amount frozen in Switzerland under sanctions stood at 7.5 billion francs in financial assets and 15 properties as of Nov. 25. Those are assets owned or controlled directly by people, companies and organizations subject to sanctions related to the war in Ukraine.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Finger-pointing starts over long waits for Georgia voters 2h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
19h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
20h ago

Credit: File photo

8 alleged metro Atlanta gang members convicted in teen’s execution-style murder
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Tlumacki

UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
3m ago
Suspicious envelope found at US Embassy in Spain amid probe
4m ago
China's Xi urges Ukraine talks in meeting with EU's Michel
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Early voting ends Friday in Georgia Senate runoff: Times and locations
How to watch the SEC and ACC championship games this weekend
13h ago
Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top