Switzerland knocks out defending champion Italy and advances to the Euro 2024 quarterfinals

Defending champion Italy has crashed out of the European Championship with a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in Berlin
Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)

Switzerland's Ruben Vargas, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)
By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — Defending champion Italy crashed out of the European Championship after losing to Switzerland 2-0 in the last 16 on Saturday.

Goals in each half from Remo Freuler and Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss their first win over their southern neighbor for 31 years and set up a quarterfinal against England or Slovakia in Düsseldorf on July 6.

Italy's elimination means the titleholder has gone out in the last 16 for the third successive Euro after Portugal in 2021 and Spain in 2016.

Switzerland hadn't beaten Italy since 1993, and notched only a ninth win from 62 attempts.

“We showed from the first second that we really wanted to win this game. The spirit is incredible," Switzerland midfielder Fabian Riedler said. "Everyone is happy. Everyone runs for the other one."

His team dominated in terms of possession, shots, attacks and passes.

By the time Italy responded in the second half, the aggressive Swiss defense was able to deal with it. Coach Murat Yakin's gameplan worked to perfection and he repaid the faith his federation showed him when there were calls for him to go in November.

All Italy counterpart Luciano Spalletti could do was put his hands out in exasperation on the sideline.

Freuler deservedly broke the deadlock in the 37th minute when he set up Vargas’ cross with his first touch and smashed it in with his next.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who had earlier denied Breel Embolo in a one-on-one, produced a flying save to deflect Fabian Riedler’s free kick onto the post before the break.

But the second half had barely started before Vargas curled a shot from the edge of the penalty area inside the top right corner.

Italy was immediately more proactive and Switzerland defender Fabian Schär was relieved to see his attempted headed clearance rebound off the post minutes later.

Fans tried to get a Mexican wave going through the Olympiastadion but the Italian fans were not in the mood.

Their team pushed forward in search of a way back only to find none. Gianluca Scamacca went closest when he hit the post but looked offside in any case.

Spalletti spoke of his team's " beautiful suits " before the Spain game, but this time, after substitute Mattia Zaccagni's last-second equalizer against Croatia, he was unable to pull a rabbit out of Italy's hat.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma fails to safe a shot on goal by Switzerland's Ruben Vargas during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Switzerland players embrace after a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Switzerland coach Murat Yakin reacts during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Italy's goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma walks off at the end of a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Switzerland won the game 2-0. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Italy's Gianluca Scamacca reacts at the end of a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. Switzerland won the game 2-0. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Italy's Mattia Zaccagni reacts during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Italy's head coach Luciano Spalletti reacts during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Switzerland's Remo Freuler, right, shoots and scores past Italy's Gianluca Mancini during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Switzerland's Remo Freuler celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Switzerland's Remo Freuler, bottom left, scores the opening goal during a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

People watch a round of sixteen match between Switzerland and Italy at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Germany during a public viewing in Milan, Italy, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)

