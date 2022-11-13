Switzerland beats Australia to win Billie Jean King Cup

On Sunday, she produced a near-flawless performance even after spending more than two hours cheering on Teichmann in the early match.

“I gave so much energy in Jil’s match, 'cause I was trying to push her so much,” Bencic said. “Storm was playing incredible, she was throwing everything at Jil. And she stayed so strong, every point she didn’t go away. And she, like, refused to lose and fought with everything she had, and I was so proud and so inspired in a way. And I kind of tried to do the same thing. I don’t think we got it yet, that we’re the first ones (from Switzerland) to win.”

The Swiss had never won the competition formerly known as the Fed Cup, losing the final in 1998 and again last year. Australia won it seven times, but the last was in 1974. The Australians have reached 10 finals since then, but lost them all.

“We didn’t win this just today, it was this week, and it was actually over years,” Switzerland team captain Heinz Guenthardt said. “Who knows why you win something and you lose something. A lot of it has to do with heart. And this team has a lot of heart, I tell you.”

Bencic said last year's loss in the final served as extra motivation this time around.

“We were finalists last year and we were so heartbroken,” Bencic said. "I don’t think I’ve cried so much. But in the locker room (Teichmann) came to me and said, ‘Next year we’re going to do it.’ And we did.”

