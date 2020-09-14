Switzerland agrees terms for returning seized Uzbek funds

The “framework agreement” signed by the two countries will see assets worth around $131 million, seized from Swiss accounts belonging to Gulnara Karimova in 2012, returned to Uzbekistan.

The deal, which still needs to be formalized before it is legally binding, will require Uzbekistan to use the assets "to improve the living conditions of the people of Uzbekistan,” invest the funds in sustainable projects and ensure transparent monitoring, the Swiss government said.