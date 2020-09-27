Swiss voters appear to reject limiting jobs for EU citizens

Since the last vote, Switzerland has witnessed the personal and professional turmoil that Britain's 2016 referendum to leave the European Union has caused, especially for EU citizens in the U.K. and Britons living on the continent. Britain left the EU in January, but is in a transition period until the end of the year.

Voter Yann Grote said he didn't approve of further limiting freedom of movement.

"I’m not at all in favour, and even more now, because it’s not a time to isolate Switzerland,” he said.

Elisabeth Lopes agreed.

“I’m a daughter of immigrants, so it is a matter that touches me,” she said. “If Switzerland had to withdraw or reduce these agreements (with the EU) I think we would be the real losers.”

The freedom-of-movement measure was being considered alongside nationwide votes on paternity leave, tax breaks for child care, purchases of up to 6 billion francs (about $6.5 billion) worth of new fighter planes by 2030, and the right to hunt wolves to keep their population down.