Swiss vote on plan to boost liability, scrutiny of big firms

The federal government opposes the initiative titled “Responsible companies — to protect people and the environment," championed by left-leaning groups and some big civil society organizations, asserting that it goes too far. Parliament has proposed a countermeasure that would also boost scrutiny of such companies’ actions.

Polls suggest a close contest in the vote — mainly conducted by mail-in balloting — that ends Sunday. The referendum had originally been planned for May, but was delayed because of the coronavirus.