ajc logo
X

Swiss vote on COVID law amid sharp rise in infections

FILE - A pupil wearing a protective mask arrives at a primary school Etablissement Primaire de l'ecole vaudoise, in Morges, Switzerland, 11 May 2020. Classroom teaching at primary and lower secondary schools will again be permitted. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - A pupil wearing a protective mask arrives at a primary school Etablissement Primaire de l'ecole vaudoise, in Morges, Switzerland, 11 May 2020. Classroom teaching at primary and lower secondary schools will again be permitted. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

National & World News
1 hour ago
Swiss voters are having their say in a referendum Sunday on legislation which imposed the use of a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered, or tested negative attend public events and gatherings

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss voters were having their say in a referendum Sunday on legislation which imposed the use of a special COVID-19 certificate that lets only people who have been vaccinated, recovered or tested negative attend public events and gatherings.

The vote offers a relatively rare bellwether of public opinion specifically on the issue of government policy to fight the coronavirus in Europe, currently the global epicenter of the pandemic.

The vote on the country's "COVID-19 law," which also has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic, comes as Switzerland — like many other nations in Europe — faces a steep rise in coronavirus cases.

The Swiss federal government, unlike others, hasn’t responded with new restrictions. Analysts say it doesn’t want to stir up more opposition to its anti-COVID-19 policies before they face Sunday's test at the ballot box. If the Swiss give a thumbs-up, however, the government may well ratchet up its anti-COVID efforts.

Polls suggest a solid majority of Swiss will approve the measure, which is already in effect and the rejection of which would end the restrictions — as well as the payouts. But in recent weeks, opponents have raised heaps of cash for their campaign and drawn support from abroad.

On Tuesday, Swiss health authorities warned of a rising “fifth wave” in the rich Alpine country, where vaccination rates are roughly in line with those in hard-hit neighbors Austria and Germany at about two-thirds of the population. Infection rates have soared in recent weeks.

The seven-day average case count in Switzerland shot up to more than 5,200 per day from mid-October to mid-November, a more than five-fold increase — with an upward curve like those in neighboring Germany and Austria.

___

Follow all of AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

FILE - Students wearing face masks after they have been checked at the entrance of an auditorium for a validated Covid Certificate during a lecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in Lausanne, Switzerland, September 21, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Students wearing face masks after they have been checked at the entrance of an auditorium for a validated Covid Certificate during a lecture at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, in Lausanne, Switzerland, September 21, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

FILE - Medical worker treats a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital "Reseau hospitalier neuchatelois (RHNe)" Pourtales site during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, November 5, 2020. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Medical worker treats a patient with Covid-19 in the intensive care unit at the hospital "Reseau hospitalier neuchatelois (RHNe)" Pourtales site during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Neuchatel, Switzerland, November 5, 2020. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

Credit: Laurent Gillieron

FILE - Protesters gather for a demonstration march against civil restrictions and the COVID-19 vaccine, in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 9, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Protesters gather for a demonstration march against civil restrictions and the COVID-19 vaccine, in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct. 9, 2021. Switzerland is facing an exponential rise in coronavirus cases. But its federal government, hasn't responded with new lockdown measures. Experts say that's because the government's anti-COVID policies face a crucial test at the ballot box. On Sunday Nov. 28, 2021, Swiss voters will cast ballots on a ‚COVID-19 law' that has unlocked billions of Swiss francs in aid for workers and businesses hit by the pandemic. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: Salvatore Di Nolfi

Credit: Salvatore Di Nolfi

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Israel tightens travel restrictions over new COVID variant
17m ago
Travel curbs aimed at COVID variant tighten across the world
44m ago
Josephine Baker, 1st Black woman honored in French Pantheon
45m ago
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top