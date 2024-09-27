Nation & World News

Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after crashing at the road world champs

Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer has died one day after crashing at the road world championships
FILE - Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra. (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Muriel Furrer from Switzerland, in action during the UCI Cross Country Junior Women, XCO, Mountain Bike World Championship, Aug. 30, 2024, in Pal Arinsal, Andorra. (Maxime Schmid/Keystone via AP, File)
Updated 49 minutes ago

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss cyclist Muriel Furrer died on Friday, one day after crashing at the road world championships. She was aged 18.

"Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital," race organizers said in a statement.

Furrer suffered a head injury on Thursday in the junior women's event raced on rain-slicked roads and was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

“With the passing of Muriel Furrer, the international cycling community loses a rider with a bright future ahead of her,” the International Cycling Union said in a statement.

Furrer is the second Swiss cyclist to have died crashing on home roads in the past two seasons.

Gino Mäder suffered a fatal crash at the Tour de Suisse in June 2023. The 26-year-old rider went off the road and crashed down a ravine during a descent and died from his injuries the next day.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lando Norris cruises to victory at Singapore Grand Prix to cut Max Verstappen's F1 lead
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

St. Lucia's first Olympic medalist returns home to cheers and calypso
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lando Norris beats Max Verstappen for pole position at F1's Singapore Grand Prix
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Maggie Smith, scene-stealing actor famed for Harry Potter and 'Downton Abbey,' dies at 894m ago
Belgian leader and king criticize Pope Francis to his face over Catholic Church's sex...5m ago
New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at court in illegal-contributions case5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
Helene in Georgia: 6 dead, flooding widespread, nearly 1 million without power17m ago
Children’s Healthcare to move all Egleston patients to new hospital Sunday
Judge halts Sapelo Island zoning referendum in blow to Gullah Geechee residents