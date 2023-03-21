X

Swiss suspends bonus payouts to Credit Suisse staffers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Switzerland’s government says it’s ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's government said Tuesday that it's ordering Credit Suisse to temporarily suspend bonuses for employees after orchestrating a plan for the No. 2 Swiss bank to be taken over by rival UBS.

The Swiss Department of Finance says federal law allows the government to set “remuneration-related measures” in cases involving Switzerland's biggest banks.

Late last week and into the weekend, authorities in Switzerland, backed by the central bank and financial regulators, scrambled to cobble together a $3.25 billion sale of Credit Suisse to UBS.

An outflow of deposits and years of trouble raised fears that it could fail and trigger an international financial crisis after the collapse of two U.S. banks.

The Swiss government says it doesn't plan to block bonus payments from last year that have been granted but are set to be immediately paid because it doesn't want to penalize Credit Suisse employees “who did not cause the crisis.”

But authorities in the capital, Bern, said they will prohibit payouts of “deferred” bonuses — even though they have already been granted — with an exception for bonuses that “are already in the process of being paid out.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season1h ago

Credit: AP

Why Braves optioned Vaughn Grissom and others as opening-day roster comes into focus
20h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Read about Georgia Tech AD J Batt’s contract details
5h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago

Credit: AP

One theme from recent Braves moves: Depth, depth, depth
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Bill to limit health care for transgender kids heads to governor’s desk
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Putin hosts Xi in the Kremlin with imperial palace pageantry
6m ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's lawyer calls Utah ski collision story ‘BS’
6m ago
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
6h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
2h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top