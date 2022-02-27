Swiss skier Nufer gets breakout World Cup downhill win at 30

Nufer now has eight career top-10 finishes in World Cup races and six have been at Crans-Montana.

Though Nufer went to the Beijing Olympics, she was not selected in the four-woman Swiss team for the downhill or super-G speed races. They were won by Nufer’s teammates Suter and Lara Gut-Behrami, respectively.

Gut-Behrami, who failed to finish on Saturday, was outside the top 15 Sunday more than one second behind Nufer.

Wearing start bib No. 37, American Isabella Wright got a career-best 10th-place finish, trailing by 0.55.

Goggia extended her lead over Suter in the season-long downhill standings with one race left, on March 16 at Courchevel, France, during the World Cup finals meet.

The women’s World Cup circuit stays in Switzerland next week for super-G and giant slalom races at Lenzerheide.

