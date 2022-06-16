ajc logo
X

Swiss raise interest rate by 1/2 point amid inflation fears

National & World News
31 minutes ago
Switzerland’s central bank has announced a one-half of a percentage point increase to a key interest rate Thursday, the first increase in nearly 15 years

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's central bank announced a one-half of a percentage point increase to a key interest rate Thursday, the first increase in nearly 15 years. It indicated the move was an attempt to ward off inflationary pressures as food and fuel prices rise worldwide.

The Swiss National Bank said the rate hike would take effect Friday. The Swiss franc, which is generally considered a stable currency, jumped against the euro and the U.S. dollar in currency markets after the announcement.

The bank said the rate on sight deposits would be increased by a half-point, to negative 0.25%. Swiss interest rates have been negative for months, indicating that inflation had not been a worry of monetary policymakers in the rich Alpine country.

The Swiss central bank last changed interest rates in January 2015, but the last increase was in September 2007, it said.

The bank said it “cannot rule out” that other rate hikes might be necessary in the future. Annualized inflation came in at 2.9 percent for Switzerland in May, it said.

Global economic growth has slowed “markedly” in recent months, the bank said, in part due to inflation that has weighed on consumers' pocketbooks, fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, and coronavirus lockdowns in China. Supply bottlenecks have increased the prices of some goods, it said.

The bank said it “assumes that energy prices will remain high for the time being, but that there will not be an acute energy shortage in the major economic areas."

“The positive development of the economy should thus continue overall,” the national bank said in a statement.

__

This story corrects the amount of the Swiss rate hike rise to half a point, not a quarter of a point.

Editors' Picks
Herschel Walker acknowledges two more children5h ago
Georgia Tech begins largest campaign in history; goal tops $2 billion
4h ago
Ousted white lieutenant sues Gwinnett sheriff claiming race discrimination
1h ago
Delta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations
1h ago
Delta pilots voice frustration over schedules, flight cancellations
1h ago
Delta debuts limited-edition Amex Reserve card, made from a Boeing 747
8h ago
The Latest
AP Interview: Biden says recession is 'not inevitable'
1m ago
Germany steps up calls to save energy as Russia reduces gas
2m ago
Police: Amazon fisherman confesses to killing missing men
3m ago
Featured
DeKalb Watershed Management spent days fixing this sewage spill on Eagle’s Beek Circle near Stonecrest in August 2017. County officials say that new leadership, debris removal and increased inspections helped reduced sewer spills this year. AJC file photo

DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
9h ago
Gang members using violence to extort inmates, families at Ga. prison for women
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top