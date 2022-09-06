ajc logo
X

Swiss police find 23 migrants crammed into delivery van

National & World News
2 hours ago
Police in Switzerland say they have found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway

GENEVA (AP) — Police in Switzerland said Tuesday that they found 23 migrants packed into the back of a delivery van during a traffic check on a highway.

The Italian-registered vehicle was stopped early Monday morning as it headed northward on the A2 highway at Buochs, near the central city of Lucerne , police in Nidwalden canton (state) said.

Officers found the migrants crammed into the windowless cargo area of the van. Police said they were standing and had been shut in the van for several hours without a break.

The migrants were aged between 20 and 50 and were from Afghanistan, India, Syria and Bangladesh, police said in a statement. They said that they wanted to travel to European countries outside Switzerland.

The driver, a 27-year-old Gambian man who lives in Italy, was arrested and faces an investigation on suspicion of human trafficking, police said.

Editors' Picks
Clemson isn’t great, but there’s still a big gap to Georgia Tech7h ago
Staff, family angered over closure of top-rated Gwinnett nursing home
2h ago
The Jolt: Football and politics collide for UGA season opener
55m ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Clemson wins, but still looks beneath Alabama-Georgia tier
7h ago
Pedestrian fatally struck after exiting vehicle on I-75 after wreck, police say
18h ago
The Latest
Liz Truss becomes Britain's new prime minister
21m ago
In flood-stricken Pakistan, rains damage archeological site
29m ago
Airlines count on business travelers to keep recovery going
39m ago
Featured
Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center

Inside City Hall: News of hospital closure comes as blindside to mayor’s office
29m ago
Peachtree Center office towers, mall face possible foreclosure sale
Handling of Georgia election breach investigation questioned
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top