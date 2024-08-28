Breaking: Several children with minor injuries in DeKalb school bus crash
Nation & World News

Swiss court convicts 2 top PetroSaudi executives in a fallout from 1MDB Malaysian fund scandal

A Swiss criminal court has convicted two top managers of a Saudi oil company facing charges including fraud and money laundering in a scam that swiped at least $1.8 billion from a Malaysian state-owned investment fund
By JAMEY KEATEN – Associated Press
7 minutes ago

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland's federal criminal court on Wednesday convicted two top managers of a Saudi oil company on charges including fraud and money laundering in a vast scam that swiped at least $1.8 billion from a Malaysian state-owned investment fund.

PetroSaudi executive Tarek Obaid, a Saudi-Swiss dual national, received a seven-year sentence and British-Swiss associate Patrick Mahony was handed a six-year sentence from the Federal Criminal Court in southern Bellinzona, officials said.

Swiss prosecutors had requested a 10-year prison sentence for Obaid and nine years for Mahony. The court also ordered them to pay $2 billion, plus interest, to the 1 Malaysia Development Berhad, or 1MDB, sovereign wealth fund, and other fees, officials said.

Over a six-year span starting in 2009, the executives and an adviser to Malaysia's then-Prime Minister Najib Razak hatched a joint venture with 1MDB built in part around false claims that PetroSaudi had access to oil fields in Argentina and Turkmenistan — leading the fund to pour money into the project.

During the trial, prosecutor Alice de Chambrier denounced “the fraud of the century” and said the executives were “calculating and arrogant manipulators, with no scruples, and obscenely greedy," Swiss newspaper Le Temps quoted her as saying during the proceedings in April.

Defense lawyers denied the charges and had sought acquittals. It was not immediately clear whether their clients planned to appeal.

The 1MDB scandal and cover-up attempts upended the Malaysian government at the time. Najib suffered a stunning defeat in 2018 elections and began serving a jail term in 2022 for graft. He allegedly reaped over $700 million.

The scandal also sent ripples through Hollywood, where some of the stolen money financed lavish parties, a superyacht, premium real estate and even the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street." Obaid used some of the money to donate $7 million to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in honor of his parents, Swiss prosecutors said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Prosecutors seek death penalty for 3 Americans implicated in alleged coup attempt in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Pakistani man to remain in officers' custody over misinformation that sparked rioting in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From cybercrime to terrorism, FBI director says America faces many elevated threats 'all...
Placeholder Image

Credit: File Photo

Brothers accused of operating $61M crypto Ponzi scheme, SEC suit says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ecuador's citizens voted to stop oil drilling in heart of Amazon. A year later, it hasn't...7m ago
Israeli forces launch a big operation in the West Bank and kill at least 10 militants8m ago
How climate change could be making Midwest summer's 'corn sweat' stickier9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Whiplash in Gwinnett, Cobb as new law on immigration enforcement takes effect
Two workers killed at Delta maintenance facility near Hartsfield-Jackson
Few surprises as Falcons cut to 53, Taylor Heinicke remains on roster