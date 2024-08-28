Swiss court convicts 2 top PetroSaudi executives in a fallout from 1MDB Malaysian fund scandal

Over a six-year span starting in 2009, the executives and an adviser to Malaysia's then-Prime Minister Najib Razak hatched a joint venture with 1MDB built in part around false claims that PetroSaudi had access to oil fields in Argentina and Turkmenistan — leading the fund to pour money into the project.

During the trial, prosecutor Alice de Chambrier denounced “the fraud of the century” and said the executives were “calculating and arrogant manipulators, with no scruples, and obscenely greedy," Swiss newspaper Le Temps quoted her as saying during the proceedings in April.

Defense lawyers denied the charges and had sought acquittals. It was not immediately clear whether their clients planned to appeal.

The 1MDB scandal and cover-up attempts upended the Malaysian government at the time. Najib suffered a stunning defeat in 2018 elections and began serving a jail term in 2022 for graft. He allegedly reaped over $700 million.

The scandal also sent ripples through Hollywood, where some of the stolen money financed lavish parties, a superyacht, premium real estate and even the 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street." Obaid used some of the money to donate $7 million to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in honor of his parents, Swiss prosecutors said.