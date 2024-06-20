Swiss central bank cuts its main interest rate by 1/4 point, citing easing inflationary pressures

GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss National Bank said Thursday it has lowered its main policy rate by a quarter of a percentage point, citing a drop in “underlying inflationary pressure” despite an uptick in some costs like rents, tourism services and oil products.

The central bank became the first among counterparts in major financial centers this spring to cut interest rates, with a similar quarter-point reduction in March that caught many market watchers by surprise.

The reduction to 1.25%, from 1.5%, will take effect on Friday, the SNB said in a statement, noting that inflation in Switzerland is currently “being driven above all by higher prices for domestic services.”