Swiss-Belarusian 'political prisoner' freed after 17 months

Dual national Natallia Hersche, 52, was freed from the Mogilev prison in eastern Belarus and set to return to Switzerland, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said. Swiss diplomatic staff met with her 14 times since she was taken into custody in September 2020 and after being sentenced to 2-1/2 years in prison.

“It is a great joy for my team and me that Natallia Hersche is finally free after all this work, and she can return to Switzerland," said Swiss President Ignazio Cassis in a statement. "We wish her good luck and good health in the times ahead.”