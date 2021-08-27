ajc logo
X

Swiss approve extraditing key figure in German tax scam case

National & World News
59 minutes ago
The Swiss government has approved the extradition of a key figure sought by Germany in a massive tax evasion case

BERLIN (AP) — The Swiss government has approved the extradition of a key figure sought by Germany in a massive tax evasion case.

The Federal Office of Justice said Friday that it had given the green light on Aug. 20 for the extradition of German lawyer Hanno Berger.

The lawyer, who was arrested in Switzerland last month, has been indicted in Germany on suspicion of tax evasion in connection with the so-called cum-ex scheme.

Berger is accused of helping investment bankers who swapped shares to collect multiple reimbursement for taxes they had only paid once.

The extradition decision can be appealed to Switzerland's Federal Criminal Tribunal within 30 days.

In Other News
1
New urgency to airlift from Kabul after blasts kill dozens
2
Tropical Storm Nora a hurricane threat to Mexico's coast
3
South Africa gets more vaccines from US amid ongoing surge
4
New urgency to airlift after Kabul blasts kill more than 100
5
Ronaldo wants to leave Juventus, could join City, United
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top