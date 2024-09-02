Nation & World News

Swimmer who calls himself The Shark will try again to cross Lake Michigan

An extreme swimmer said he again will try to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin
In this image provided by Jonathan Boeve, Jim Dreyer, right, talks to his support team in Lake Michigan, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on the third day of his attempt to swim from Michigan to Wisconsin. (Jonathan Boeve via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In this image provided by Jonathan Boeve, Jim Dreyer, right, talks to his support team in Lake Michigan, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, on the third day of his attempt to swim from Michigan to Wisconsin. (Jonathan Boeve via AP)
1 hour ago

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (AP) — An ultra swimmer said he again will try to cross Lake Michigan, from Michigan to Wisconsin, just a few weeks after trouble with a GPS device forced him to give up after 60 miles (96 kilometers).

Jim Dreyer said he would set off early Monday evening in Grand Haven. He said the journey to Milwaukee would cover at least 80 miles (128 kilometers) in the water and last 72 hours or more.

Dreyer, 61, will also be towing a small inflatable boat with supplies.

"Sorry for the last-minute notice, but chaos is often part of this open water swimming game," he said on Facebook while also posting "Here I Go Again," a 1987 power ballad video by Whitesnake.

His progress can be tracked online.

Dreyer, whose calls himself The Shark, crossed Lake Michigan in 1998, starting in Two Rivers, Wisconsin, and finishing in Ludington, Michigan. But three attempts to do it again have been unsuccessful since 2023.

His last effort began on Aug. 6. The next day, he paused to get fresh AA batteries to keep a GPS device working. But during the process, Dreyer said he somehow lost the bag in the lake.

He had only a compass and nature to help him try to keep moving west. But Dreyer ended up swimming north instead, burning precious time and adding more miles as risky weather approached. A support crew pulled him out of Lake Michigan on Aug. 8.

“What a blow!” Dreyer said at the time.

Jim Dreyer heads out into Lake Michigan in Grant Haven, Mich., Aug. 6, 2024, in his attempt to swim to Wisconsin. (Blace Carpenter/The Tribune via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: File photo

Vinings man drowns in Lake Lanier while swimming to boat, officials say
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Scottie Scheffler caps off record season with FedEx Cup title and $25 million bonus
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A scorching Tour Championship, a hotter Scottie Scheffler
Placeholder Image

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Ludacris' gulp of untreated Alaska glacier melt was totally fine, scientist says
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Wearing the eyes of Picasso Townsend wins third straight high jump gold medal at...10m ago
Rare strike disrupts Israel while Biden says Netanyahu isn't doing enough to reach Gaza...14m ago
A far-right German party's win has some fearing for the future. Others worry of a return...22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

They walked off the job in August and remain on strike as Labor Day nears
Self-driving pods coming to Atlanta airport area
What’s filming in Georgia in September 2024?