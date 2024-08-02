Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.