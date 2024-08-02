Nation & World News

Swimmer Tamara Potocka collapses after a women’s 200-meter individual medley race at the Olympics

Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka has collapsed poolside after a qualifying heat of the women’s 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher
A swimmer is taken by stretcher from the pool deck following a heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A swimmer is taken by stretcher from the pool deck following a heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024, in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Updated 2 minutes ago

NANTERRE, France (AP) — Slovakia swimmer Tamara Potocka collapsed poolside Friday morning after a qualifying heat of the women's 200-meter individual medley at the Paris Olympics and was given first aid and then carried off on a stretcher.

Potocka, 21, was seen wearing an oxygen mask as she was taken away for medical attention. Medical personal at the pool said she was conscious.

Potocka collapsed as she got out of the water and almost immediately was surrounded by a half-dozen medical attendants who put her on a stretcher after about a minute and carried her off the pool deck.

It was not clear if she received CPR.

Potocka finished seventh in her heat in a time of 2 minutes, 14.20 seconds. Her time was not fast enough to advance her to the semifinals of the event, which eliminated her from the competition.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Terminated again: Titmus hands Ledecky another Olympic defeat, claiming gold in the 400...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Australian women off to a dominant start in their Olympic swimming rivalry with the US
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Swimming’s next generation, from all over the globe, claims the spotlight at Paris...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Olympic swimming: Ledecky is fastest in heats of 1500; Marchand advances in 2 more races
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ledecky wins record 13th medal with a silver. Summer McIntosh and Kate Douglass strike...2m ago
Sha'Carri breezes through opening round at first-ever Olympics race, wins 100 heat in...6m ago
Harris raised a massive $310 million in July, as she looks to reset November's race...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Viral Kendrick Lamar-spitting Dem from Harris rally speaks
AJC INVESTIGATION
How state patrol pursuits endanger Georgians
Russian hacker prosecuted in Georgia among prisoners swapped by U.S.