Swimmer Ariarne Titmus sets 400-meter freestyle world record

“That has been the trick to me swimming well. Just going out there completely fearless, swimming what I used to feel like when I was 16 and first cracked on to the national team and just going there and surprising myself.”

Titmus added she believed that the 25-year-old Ledecky “is the greatest swimmer of all time."

“I can’t put myself up next to her," Titmus said. “What she has done for female swimming has been insane, she has been at this level for 10 years.

“To be in the conversation with her, I feel completely honored. And I hope now this is going to keep the battle going and give her some drive. Hopefully we can see how much faster we can keep going.”

